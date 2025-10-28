FIFA opens 2nd phase of World Cup ticket sales

New York: FIFA began the process of selling another 1 million tickets for next year’s World Cup on Monday, with the opening of a new ticket draw marking the start of the tournament’s second phase of sales.

This draw, which runs through 11 a.m. Eastern Friday, includes a domestic exclusivity time slot for residents of the three host countries — the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Fans from those countries, whose entries are selected out of this draw, will have the opportunity to buy single-match tickets for games taking place inside their home nation.

The phase is open to all fans, regardless of which country they live.

“We already have seen massive interest from around the world for this tournament, and especially from within the host countries as Canada, Mexico and the United States prepare to host the biggest FIFA World Cup yet,” said Heimo Schirgi, the tournament’s chief operating officer. “This second phase, with its host country domestic exclusivity time slot, will allow us to say thank you’ to these local fans, while ensuring global opportunity

as well.”