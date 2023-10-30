FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for three years

Geneva: FIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at the Women's World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony.

FIFA did not publish details of the verdict reached by its disciplinary committee judges, who had investigated charges relating to "basic rules of decent conduct" and "behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute."

Rubiales also is under criminal investigation in Spain for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the team's 1-0 victory over England on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. He denied wrongdoing to a judge in Madrid who imposed a restraining order for Rubiales not to contact Hermoso.

At the final whistle in Sydney, Rubiales had grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture in the exclusive section of seats with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sof a standing nearby.

Rubiales was removed from office by FIFA judges during their investigation, and they also cited a third incident "carrying the Spanish player Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder during the post-match celebrations" in a ruling to explain why he was provisionally suspended. The risk of witness tampering by Rubiales and his allies also was cited to justify the interim ban that is now confirmed to extend beyond the next men's World Cup in 2026 being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.