FIDE Women’s WC: Humpy ousts Khamdamova

Batumi: Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy played out an easy draw with Afruza Khamdamova of Uzbekistan to win her mini-match 1.5-0.5 in the second round while D Harika beat compatriot P V Nandhidhaa to enter the last 32 stage of the FIDE Women’s World Chess Cup here on Thursday.

Humpy was always in control with her white pieces and at the same time saved her energy for the rounds ahead by taking a draw.

Harika made her way in style as Nandhidhaa went all-in in a must win game.

Harika, a twice bronze medallist in the event, just had to be herself to keep white pieces away from causing any destruction and once that was done, Nandhidhaa became the second Indian after Kiran Manisha Mohanty to bow out of the event.

R Vaishali also made it to the next round, defeating Ouellet Maili-Jade of Canada in another Indian victory of the day while Divya Deshmukh ousted Kesaria Mgeladze of Georgia.

K Priyanka, who sprang a surprise in the opening round, continued to do well and played out a back-to-back draw with Klaudia Kulon of Poland to reach the tiebreaker. agencies