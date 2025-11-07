FIDE WC: Gujrathi makes it to Round 3

Panjim: Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi finally came out triumphant against 12-year-old Oro Faustino of Argentina while Nihal Sarin was ousted from the FIDE World Cup after missing several opportunities against Greek Grandmaster Kourkoulos-Arditis Stamatis in the first set of tie-break games, as the second round concluded here on Thursday.

For Nihal, it was a heartbreak as the Kerala Grandmaster was hoping to make a mark in this unique competition that features the world’s best player.

However, Stamatis was on course as he kept on adding pressure till Nihal collapsed after getting several chances.

Nihal could have won the match easily as he enjoyed decent positions but he spurned them even as Stamatis capitalised on the

opportunities he got.

India’s second major casualty on the day was Aravindh Chithambaram who lost to compatriot K Venkatramanan after the second set of rapid games.

GM Gujrathi made it to the last-64 stage after some hiccups, defeating Faustino in a match that went into the rapid section. agencies