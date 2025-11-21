FIDE WC: Arjun, Pragg eye comeback

Panaji: The last two years have been most productive for Indian chess in terms of interest the game generated, the success many players from the country enjoyed and chess finally reaching the heights wherein it has become now a full-time career sport.

The fact that are no Indians left to fight for glory in the FIDE World Cup may have its implications on Arjun, or even Praggnanandhaa, but these two can only come back stronger from current situation with age on their side. Though it will remain unannounced till January, Praggnanandhaa will mostly make it to the Candidates but unlike the last time, will be the only Indian flagbearer in the premier biennial event. In the last event, D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi had also qualified and the former had famously become the youngest ever world champion at a mere 18 years.

While all eyes will be on Praggnanandhaa, Arjun also has his task cut out as he will go and take on Magnus Carlsen and other elite company in the Freestyly chess Grand slam slated to be held in the breathtaking Cape-town in less than three weeks.