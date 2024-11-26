FIBA Asia Cup: India knock out Kazakhstan

Chennai: India came up with a resounding performance to shock higher-ranked Kazakhstan 88-69 in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers here on Monday.

It was also the hosts’ first win over the visitors in 27 years, while it was also the final clash in the India leg of the event.

It was India’s first win in the competition, following three previous defeats. This victory keeps India in the hunt for a spot in the 16-team Finals, set to take place in Saudi Arabia next August.

The hosts recovered after a slow start, relying on long-range shooting, which ultimately proved successful. India’s Pranav Prince and Kanwar Sandhu were the top point scorers with 32 each.