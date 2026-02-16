Ferreira Silva triumphs Chennai Open 2026 Final

Chennai: Sixth seed Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal won the Chennai Open ATP Challenger Men’s International Tennis Championship 2026 after a nail-biting three-set victory over second seed Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina in the singles final here on Sunday.

After the players exchanged early breaks in the opening set, the left-handed Ferreira Silva struck the decisive blow in the ninth game and then held serve to clinch the set 6-4 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium, Nungambakkam.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with both players trading breaks early.