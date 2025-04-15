Ferguson all but ruled out

Mullanpur: Lockie Ferguson is all but ruled out for the remainder of the IPL with Punjab Kings fast bowling coach James Hopes saying that the pacer’s chances of returning towards the back end are low. The New Zealand quick hobbled off after bowling just two deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week. The 33-year-old, who pulled the side of his left leg, is out indefinitely. “Ferguson is out indefinitely, I think, and us getting him back by the end,” he said.