Felt alive again after winning the WC: Rohit

Mumbai: Winning the T20 World Cup earlier this year was something that made him “feel alive again”, admitted India captain Rohit Sharma here on Thursday.

India put behind their heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final last November to finally end their draught in ICC events, executing yet

another near-perfect campaign to clinch a thrilling win in the T20 World Cup summit clash against

South Africa.

Rohit’s team had won 10 out of 10 matches en route to the ODI World Cup final but endured a crushing defeat in Ahmedabad last year.

Having led India to a commanding 2-0 win in Tests over Bangladesh.