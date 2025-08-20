Feathering the storm

new delhi: The humble shuttlecock, the lifeline of badminton, has become the sport’s biggest worry with prices of imported feather shuttles more than doubling in the past year amid an acute shortage of raw material in China.

A recent article in French newspaper L’Equipe attributed the crisis to changing food habits in China, where preference for pork over duck and goose meat has reduced poultry farming, and to a global surge in badminton’s popularity.

The squeeze has forced India’s top stakeholders to admit the sport can no longer depend solely on goose and duck feathers.

“Sooner or later, we have to move away from feathers as a natural product. The sport has grown exponentially, and between China, Indonesia and India alone, we account for nearly two-fifths of the world’s population consuming shuttles,” chief national coach Pullela Gopichand said.

“The scarcity isn’t just about fewer ducks or geese being reared, it’s also because more people are playing badminton. That’s a good sign, but unless we find lab-grown or synthetic options, we will have a problem. I am confident a breakthrough will come in the next five years.”

While reports suggested Gopichand’s academy in Hyderabad was left with less than two weeks of shuttle reserves, BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra said supply to national camps will stabilise this week but admitted the long-term challenge remains.

“Yonex has assured us shipments after August 20, so there’s no immediate panic. The shortage hasn’t affected the camp or any tournament. But these shuttles are made of goose and duck feathers, and as demand rises globally, we have to think of alternatives.

Karan Dhar, managing director of Yonex India, also assured to fast-track deliveries.

“We are working to address the immediate concerns. Shipments are expected shortly, and in a day or two, we will be sending shuttles to Hyderabad and the national camps. The tentative schedule is around August 20, but we are trying to expedite it,” he said.

Dhar conceded the shortage is severe and unlikely to be temporary. “This is essentially a raw material issue. The supply of feathers has dropped and costs have escalated sharply. It has definitely affected demand and made the sport costlier, especially for players who cannot afford such high

prices,” he said.