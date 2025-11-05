FC Goa take on Al Nassr

Riyadh: Indian club FC Goa will have their task cut out as they look to carry their domestic form into the international arena when they face Saudi giants Al Nassr in a vital AFC Champions League Two Group D fixture here on Wednesday.

Group D toppers Al Nassr, however, are yet to confirm the availability of their marquee player Cristiano Ronaldo for the game, having won the first leg in Goa 2-1 last month without the Portuguese superstar, who was “rested” by the team management. Football fans in India were left disappointed after Ronaldo decided not to travel with Al Nassr for their game in FC Goa on October 22 thanks to a clause that allows him to opt out of away matches at his discretion. Ronaldo has not featured in any of the three matches Al Nassr have played so far in the group stage of the AFC Champions League Two.