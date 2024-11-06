FC Goa look to carry forward new-found confidence against in-form Punjab FC

Margao: Back to winning ways, hosts FC Goa will look to carry forward their new-found confidence and scale up the ladder when they take on Punjab FC in an Indian Super League match here on Wednesday.

Both the teams are confident following their recent results. While FC Goa defeated Bengaluru FC 3-0 in their previous outing, PFC have won five of their last six matches. The Punjab side is placed third on the points table with 12 points from five fixtures, while FC Goa are ranked seventh, having accumulated nine points from seven games.

The Gaurs have found the back of the net on 12 occasions from inside the 18-yard box this season -- most such strikes by any side this season -- with Armando Sadiku (6) and Borja Herrera (4) scoring most of the goals.

For Punjab FC, they should be wary of their backline, which has not been entirely sturdy this season.

Against BFC, FC Goa forced 16 high turnovers (winning the ball back within 40 metres of the opposition’s goal) –- the most by any side in the ISL this season.

Consequently, Punjab FC will have to be a well-oiled machine and fast-paced when it comes to passing, besides also ensuring that the Goans don’t dominate possession.

Punjab FC have been on a tremendous run lately, with their only loss so far this season coming last month against The Blues.

While their vibrant forward line has played a prominent role to their success lately, they also need a well-coordinated performance from other departments.

Punjab FC have had three big chances per game -- the highest by any side in the ISL -- with eight of their nine goals this season coming from these opportunities, exhibiting the swiftness of the forward line.

The Gaurs have been dominant against Punjab FC in ISL, remaining unbeaten with one win and a draw in their last two face-offs.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez affirmed that his players must stay positive regardless of the result.

“In my experience as a coach, you cannot be too negative or pessimistic if the team doesn’t do well. Obviously, you can be angry, but I don’t see much difference between the top teams and the teams below (in the table),” Marquez said.

On the other hand, Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis admitted that he is wary of FC Goa’s style of play, but was confident of his team’s performance.

“We will not adapt to them (FC Goa’s playing style). We will press them to adapt to us. We don’t care how they play other teams. We only care how other teams play against us,” Dilmperis said.