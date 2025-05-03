FC Goa eye final push for history

Bhubaneswar: FC Goa will aim to become the first team to win the Super Cup twice while Jamshedpur FC will target a historic maiden title when the two sides clash in the final of the ongoing edition here on Saturday.

The winners of the final will also secure qualification to the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Preliminary round, adding significant motivation to the contest at the Kalinga Stadium. Former champions FC Goa, who lifted the title in 2019, are looking to end a four-year absence from the continental football. Their only appearance in Asia came in the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have entered uncharted territory. This is their first-ever appearance in a tournament final in their eight-year history, having previously fallen at the semi-final stage in the Super Cup twice. “For us, it’s very important because it would be the first time that we qualify for an Asian competition,”

said Jamshedpur head coach Khalid Jamil. FC Goa counterpart, Manolo Marquez, stressed the significance of the opportunity.

“When you have this opportunity to qualify for Asia, obviously you have to be very motivated,” he said.