FC Goa dismantle Chennaiyin 4-1; remain in race for second spot

Fatorda: FC Goa remain in contention for a second-place finish in the league stage of the ISL 2023-24 after scoring a clinical 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium here on Sunday. With this victory, the Goan side rounded off their league campaign with 45 points from 22 matches.

They are thus level on points with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who have played a game fewer (21) than the Goans.

The Mariners will play their final league fixture against Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.

A victory will see Bagan becoming this season’s ISL champions, whereas a draw will push them down to the third spot.

In such a scenario, Goa will directly qualify for the semifinals whereas Bagan will have to battle for a place in the last-four through the playoffs route.

Regardless of Monday’s result, this win was essential for FC Goa to remain in the hunt for the second spot, and they got that in some style with three goals in quick succession towards the end of the first half.

Chennaiyin, who are already into the playoffs, began the game strongly, as a strike by Rahim

Ali in the 13th minute meant that they got a foot ahead in this away clash.

However, it was all FC Goa from there onwards.