FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC share 1-1 draw

Chennai: A late header from captain Sandesh Jhingan helped FC Goa salvage a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League, here on Sunday.

The result marked FC Goa’s third consecutive draw as they remained unbeaten and stayed fourth in the standings with 10 points, while Chennaiyin FC are placed eleventh with five points.

Sandesh Jhingan was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The first half was evenly contested, with both sides creating opportunities but lacking the finishing touch in the final third. FC Goa had the first attempt in the eighth minute when forward Brison Fernandes tested Chennaiyin keeper Mohammad Nawaz, who gathered comfortably.

Chennaiyin came close moments later as midfielder Maheson Singh struck the post in the 11th minute, before forcing a fine save from the Gaurs goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari five minutes later with a powerful effort from distance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Both teams continued to probe, with Irfan Yadwad seeing his effort blocked and Pritam Kotal heading wide from a set-piece. Yadwad tested Tiwari again in the 37th minute, while Dejan Drazic’s long-range effort at the other end was saved by Nawaz. Despite a series of half-chances, neither side could find the breakthrough as the teams went into the interval level at 0-0.

Chennaiyin made a bright start to the second half and broke the deadlock in the 48th minute. A misplaced pass at the back from Sahil Tavora allowed Irfan to pounce, and the forward finished calmly into the bottom-left corner to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

The home side continued to threaten, with Irfan testing Tiwari again from a difficult angle shortly after. FC Goa responded by making multiple changes around the hour mark and began to dominate possession in search of an equaliser.

However, Chennaiyin’s defence held firm, restricting Goa to long-range efforts, with Aakash Sangwan missing the target from distance and from a direct free-kick.

The pressure eventually paid off in the 87th minute. From a corner delivered by Drazic, Jhingan rose highest to power a header into the net and bring FC Goa level at 1-1.

Goa pushed for a late winner in stoppage time, but Nawaz produced crucial saves to deny Abdul Rabeeh and others, while substitute Daniel Lalhlimpuia missed a golden opportunity by firing over from inside the box.

The final whistle confirmed a 1-1 draw, as both sides settled for a point in a closely contested encounter.