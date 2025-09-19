Faridabad kickboxers win four medals at Nationals

Faridabad: In a remarkable display of talent and determination, sisters Riddhima Kaushik and Vidhika Kaushik from Faridabad have clinched two gold medals each at the prestigious Children & Cadets National Kickboxing Championship held recently in Tamil Nadu, bringing home a total of four gold medals and adding another milestone to their already impressive careers.

Students of Delhi Public School, Sector 19, they were given a grand welcome upon their return. “This championship saw participation from over 1,500 athletes representing various states. Both showcased outstanding skills in the Kick Light and Light Contact categories, securing two gold medals each and making Haryana proud,” said coach Santosh Thapa.