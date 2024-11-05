Fans will see a new side of Indian women’s hockey team: Coach

Rajgir: The Indian women’s hockey team has been struggling this year but chief coach Harendra Singh on Monday promised that his wards will play as a “new side” and will not disappoint the fans during the Asian Champions Trophy, beginning here on November 11.

Harendra, who was named chief coach in April this year after India failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, said the team has worked on its combinations and decision-making in the shooting circle, aiming to lift the trophy.

“Each team will come with the goal of winning the trophy, and we have spent the last five months preparing with the Asian Champions Trophy in mind. We identified areas for improvement, such as combinations and decision-making in the shooting circle, and have worked on them,” said Harendra after the home team’s arrival here. “I am confident that hockey fans will witness a new side of the Indian women’s hockey team this time, and they won’t be disappointed,” he said.

The November 11-20 tournament will feature defending champions India alongside Paris Olympics silver medallists China, as well as Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.

India will open its campaign against Malaysia on November 11, followed by a match against Korea on November 12. After a day of rest, India will face Thailand (November 14) and China (November 16) before taking on Japan on Nov 17.