‘Face of new India’: V-P to the NCC cadets

new delhi: Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan formally inaugurated the National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 at the DG NCC Camp in Delhi Cantt here on Monday.

A total 2406 cadets including 898 girl cadets from 17 NCC directorates across India are participating in RDC 2026, which will culminate with the PM Rally on January 28, 2026. The cadets will participate in a number of activities, like Best Cadet Competition, Small Arms Firing, Cultural Programmes and RD Parade Marching Contingent. NCC cadets drawn from all the three wings of the army, navy and air force, presented the “Guard of Honour” to the V-P.