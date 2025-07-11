Fab four for England as Lauren steals show

Zurich: Mexico defeated the United States 2-1 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday to successfully defend their CONCACAF Gold Cup crown and capture their 10th title in a pulsating final that delivered drama from start to finish.

A “proper” England performance saw the Lionesses get the defence of their Women’s European Championship title firmly back on track with a 4-0 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday, thanks to a Lauren James double.

James showed precisely why she had been selected despite not having played for more than two months when the squad was announced in June because of injury. The Chelsea forward was at the heart of England’s attacks and scored a sumptuous opener in the 22nd minute before netting her side’s third on the hour mark.

James has been directly involved in 16 goals in her last 13 starts for England, with eight goals and eight assists.

Georgia Stanway doubled England’s lead on the stroke of halftime and Ella Toone wrapped up the result in the 67th as the Lionesses, watched by Prince William, gave the perfect response to their 2-1 defeat to France. agencies