‘Extremely proud’: India’s stars put weight behind armed forces

New Delhi: India’s sporting icons, including Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have come out in strong support of the country’s armed forces for their strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, hailing them as “the soul of our nation.”

India on Thursday night swiftly thwarted Pakistan’s attempts to strike its military bases with drones and missiles including in Jammu and Pathankot after foiling similar bids at 15 places in northern and western regions of the country, as tension soared between the two neighbours amid fears of a larger conflict.

“With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone! #OperationSindoor #JaiHind,” Rohit wrote on his X account on Friday.

Modern-day great Kohli posted his tribute on his Instagram page.

“We stand in solidarity with, and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation,” Kohli wrote.

“We are proud of our Brave Indian Armed Forces who are fighting for our nation against Terrorism. Let’s do our part and make sure to follow guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety during this time,” double Olympic-medallist Chopra posted.

Two-time Olympics medallist shuttler Sindhu also paid tribute to the courage of Indian armed forces.

“To the brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces — your courage, discipline, and sacrifice are the soul of our nation. In moments like OperationSindoor, we’re reminded of the silent strength and selfless service that keep our tricolour flying high. India stands with you. Jai Hind “ Sindhu posted.

Thursday’s IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was called off due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas, prompting the BCCI to suspend the league indefinitely.

Former opener Sehwag blamed Pakistan for the current situation. “War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet. They have escalated to save it’s terrorist assets, speaks so much about them. Our forces will reply in the most appropriate manner, a manner Pakistan will never forget,” Sehwag posted on ‘X’.

India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav chimed in thanking the defence forces.

“Grateful to our armed forces for their courage and bravery. We salute them and remain forever in their debt for everything that they do to keep us safe,” Bumrah wrote. “Massively proud of our forces and their resilience.”