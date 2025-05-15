Extra cover for IPL

new delhi: The IPL has agreed to modify the replacement player regulation in the midst of the issue surrounding the availability of international players for the final leg of the 2025 season, which will resume in Bengaluru on May 17. Only the final 16 games of the season will now allow franchisees to make temporary additions; however, none of these players will be eligible to be retained for the upcoming auction.

Due to a military confrontation between India and Pakistan that was sparked by the terrorist assault in Pahalgam on April 22, the IPL 2025 was halted on May 9. The announcement of a ceasefire between the two nations one day after it was suspended cleared the path for the IPL to resume. While most international players have committed to returning to India or have already started practicing there for the last leg of the IPL season, others have pulled out.

All teams were only permitted to substitute sick or injured players prior to or during their 12th game until the previous season. However, because not all of the international players will be back in action when the season begins on Saturday, the league has granted them some leeway this time, enabling them to select substitutes even after their 12th outing. Last Friday, the IPL 2025 was first halted due to tensions across the border between India and Pakistan.

Any interim replacements hired after the league’s suspension, however, will not be qualified for retention before the next campaign. The action appears to be intended to prevent a scenario in which franchises are essentially encouraged to sign replacements in order to get around the auction procedure, rather than for justifiable reasons.

“Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, temporary replacement players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament,” the league stated. “This decision is subject to the condition that the temporary replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year.”