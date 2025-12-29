Ex-England cricketer Hugh Morris dies at 62

Cardiff (Wales): Hugh Morris, the former England cricketer who later spent time as chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, has died. He was 62.

Glamorgan, the Welsh county team where Morris played his domestic cricket and was captain, said Sunday in a statement that Morris died after an “extremely difficult” last few years, during which he was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

An opening batter, Morris made three appearances for England and helped Glamorgan become county champions in 1997 — his final year before retirement with a career tally

of 19,785 runs in first-class cricket and a batting average of 40.29.

He then served the ECB in a number of roles for 16 years, including as CEO during a successful period for the men’s national team.

Morris returned to Glamorgan in 2013 as its CEO and helped the team stave off financial issues.

Dan Cherry, the current Glamorgan CEO, said Morris was “a great player, a tireless administrator, and a fine human being of great dignity and integrity.” Agencies