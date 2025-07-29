Euros: England to lay out red carpet for women

Manchester: The Lionesses are heading back home to celebrate. After becoming the first England team to win a major tournament on foreign soil, the squad will celebrate its victory with a trip to Downing Street later on Monday.

Chloe Kelly lashed in her spot kick to give England a 3-1 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra time. Celebrations will continue on Tuesday with an open-top bus parade, ending with a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.

Ahead of the players’ arrival, a spokesperson for the country’s soccer federation advised fans not to travel to the airport where they will land due to “limited space.”