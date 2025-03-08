Europa League: United draw 1-1 at Sociedad

madrid: Manchester United settled for a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday.

United led on Joshua Zirkzee’s goal in the 58th minute but the hosts equalised 12 minutes later after Bruno Fernandes’ hand ball. Mikel Oyarzabal sent Andre Onana the wrong way from the penalty spot.

The Europa League could be a way for United to finish the season with a trophy after crashing out of the FA Cup on Sunday. A spot in the quarterfinals will be on the line at Old Trafford in the second leg next Thursday.

“Our decision-making in the final third was sometimes not the best, but we had good moments,” United manager Ruben Amorim said. “It’s going to be a different game at Old Trafford and the pressure is going to be on us. We have to be ready.”

Tottenham, also struggling in the Premier League, lost 1-0 at AZ Alkmaar.

Lucas Bergvall netted an own goal following the first corner kick of the game after former Spurs striker Troy Parrott’s attempt across the goal.

Rangers took a big step toward the quarterfinals by stunning José Mourinho’s Fenerbahce 3-1 in Istanbul.