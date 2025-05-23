Europa League final: Tottenham edge United 1-0 to end trophy drought

Bilbao: Tottenham’ Hotspurs’ title drought is finally over. Spurs beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League final and lift their first European trophy in more than four decades on Wednesday.

It is the first major title for Tottenham since they won the English League Cup in 2008, and first European triumph since they won their second UEFA Cup — the equivalent of the Europa League now — in 1984.

Brennan Johnson squeezed in the winner at the end of the first half to help Spurs salvage a dismal season in which it will finish near the bottom of the Premier League standings.

“This is what it’s all about,” Johnson said. “This club hasn’t won a trophy for 17 years. This is what it means, it means so much. Ever since I came here it’s been, Tottenham are a good team but can never get it done.’ We got it done.”

The title guarantees Spurs a spot in next season’s Champions League, and brings some much-needed relief for manager Ange Postecoglou after he struggled to keep his team on track all year.

The victory in Europe’s second-tier competition comes six years after Tottenham fell short against Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Tottenham finished their Europa League campaign with 10 wins, three draws and two losses.

No team has won more games in the UEFA Cup-Europa League than Tottenham, according to UEFA. Its 98th victory in the competition on Wednesday moves it clear of the joint record of 97 it previously held with Roma.

The defeat adds pressure on United coach Ruben Amorim, whose team sits in 16th place — just ahead of Tottenham — in the Premier League. The club won’t play in any European competition next season.

“I am not going to talk about the future, tonight we need to deal with the pain of losing this match,” Amorim said. “We were the better team and the guys tried everything to win the game.”