Esterhuizen decides T20 series for SA vs NZ

Christchurch: Connor Esterhuizen blasted a career-best 75 from 33 balls to propel South Africa to a 33-run win over New Zealand in the fifth Twenty20 on Wednesday and a 3-2 win in the five-match series.

Esterhizen’s second consecutive half century after his previous best of 57 in the fourth match on Sunday saw South Africa make 187-4 after being sent in. New Zealand managed only 154-8 in reply. Esterhuizen paced the second half of the South Africa innings after coming to the crease in the 11th over with total 76-2. He was dropped a place in the order Wednesday and batted behind Rubin Hermann who hit 39 from 31 balls to pick up the run-rate after a slow start.

South Africa was only 43-1 after the power play and 76 at the midpoint of its innings. The last 10 overs produced 111 runs, thanks to Esterhuizen and Dian Forrester.