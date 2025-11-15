Esha shoots down 25m pistol bronze medal

new delhi: Indian shooter Esha Singh clinched her maiden individual World Championship medal -- a bronze in the women’s 25m pistol but Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker yet again missed out on a podium finish, here Friday.

“I really feel proud to be the only Indian female shooter to get the 25-metre sports pistol medal for Bharath (India). Leading the way makes me feel proud,” Esha told Millennium Post over the phone. Having won a silver medal in tandem with Samrat Rana earlier this week, Esha has many reasons to feel elated.

At the young age of 20, Esha is very mature in her shooting and approach. Now training under Dronacharya Jaspal Rana, Esha had to change a few things in her shooting style. More of it had to do with technique. “Esha works hard and whatever she is doing is reflecting on the results achieved. It is good she is now confident and the work we have been doing this year is producing results,” said Jaspal Rana.

Since the time Esha did well for India at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, she has been fighting hard. To have shone with four medals in Hangzhou, Esha has never backed off. She may not have done as well as she wished to last year at the Paris Olympics. So, the long break from shooting and returning fresh in 2025 helped her.

Viewed dispassionately, it is good for India that in the women’s pistol events, Esha and Manu are fighting hard, be it in selection trials held by the NRAI or in competitions.

“After taking a break from shooting after the Olympics, my return to training and competition has made me feel stronger. It has provided me with more resilience and renewed motivation,” said Esha. Watching her shoot the final on Friday, her facial contours suggested focus and being intense about her shooting.

“This year, I have made changes to my technique and equipment, at the behest of my coach Jaspal Rana Sir, under whom I am training. I must also mention the support I get from all and motivation provided by high performance director Dr Pierre Beauchamp,” added Esha. Looking ahead, she feels there is a lot more to achieve. “Moving ahead into 2026 there aren’t plans for significant changes

in technique,” she said.