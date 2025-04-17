Escape artists: Barca, PSG survive night of drama

Dortmund: Serhou Guirassy and Borussia Dortmund did what no else has been able to in 2025 — they beat Barcelona. It still wasn’t enough to reach the Champions League semifinals.

Guirassy scored a hat trick and still ended up on the losing side as Dortmund’s 3-1 win over Barcelona — the Spanish club’s first defeat of any sort since December — wasn’t enough to prevent a 5-3 aggregate loss. After being swept aside 4-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinal, Dortmund had nothing to lose Tuesday and attacked Barcelona from the start, leaving the visitors off-balance.

Villa rattle PSG

Birmingham: Their players were rattled. Their goalkeeper was pulling off save after save. For Paris Saint-Germain, another brutal “remontada” looked on the cards in the Champions League. But, the they staved off a gallant fightback by Aston Villa to reach the semifinals despite a 3-2 loss. They had a 3-1 lead from last week’s first leg.