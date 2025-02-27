Erratic Barca let Atleti catch up, draw 4-4

madrid: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both rallied from two goals down in a frantic 4-4 draw in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Atletico scored twice in the first six minutes on Tuesday before conceding four unanswered goals and coming back to even the match with goals in the final 10 minutes, including the equalizer by substitute Alexander Sorloth three minutes into stoppage time.

“It’s the worst result after we were up 4-2,” Barcelona playmaker Pedri said. “It had already happened in the league and again now. We have to be more careful, we have to learn to keep it from happening.”

Atletico had beaten Barcelona 2-1 in Barcelona in the Spanish league when the teams last met in December, with Sorloth scoring the winning goal six minutes into stoppage time.

Chelsea blow away blues

London: Chelsea weren’t so reliant on Cole Palmer this time. On a frustrating evening for the England star, his Chelsea teammates stepped up — as demanded by their manager — to share the goals in a 4-0 thrashing of last-place Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday. Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella were the scorers as Chelsea ended a three-match losing run.