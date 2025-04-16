Equestrian Amar Sarin scripts national record

new delhi: In a historic moment for Indian equestrian sport, Amar Sarin, astride his magnificent Belgian stallion Bajrang, soared to a record-breaking height of 1.90 metres in the Open Jumping Six Bar at the prestigious Delhi Horse Show 2025, held at JPC.

This remarkable feat has now been officially recognised as a national record.

“Balancing the world of high-performance sport with the responsibilities of leading a major corporation is challenging, but deeply fulfilling,” said Sarin.

Sarin is no stranger to the spotlight. A qualified individual for the 2025 Asian Continental Championship, Amar has steadily risen to become one of India’s most respected figures in show jumping.