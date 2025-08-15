EPL: Liverpool kick off the ‘premier’ battle

Manchester: The Premier League is back after one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory saw Liverpool win a record-equaling 20th title, Manchester City go into meltdown and Manchester United hit new lows.

The new campaign kicks off on Friday and teams have spent big in an attempt to capitalise on what looks like being a wide open title race after City’s dominance was ended.

Defending champions Liverpool haven’t stood still, with Florian Wirtz in their ranks. They kick off the season against Bournemouth. Pep Guardiola’s rebuild at City began in January with around

$450 million spent. agencies