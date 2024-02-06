EPL: Foden’s hat-trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford

London: Phil Foden grabbed the spotlight from fit-again Manchester City superstars Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne by scoring a hat trick in a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Brentford that moved the champions two points behind Liverpool in a congested English Premier League summit.

City’s opponents might be able to stop Haaland from scoring or close down the space for assist king De Bruyne, but there will always be a top-class player somewhere in the team to inflict the damage.

Foden was that player against Brentford as he led City’s recovery after Neal Maupay’s 21st-minute goal against the run of play for the hosts.

The England midfielder equalized in first-half stoppage time by pouncing on a poor defensive clearance, headed home the go-ahead goal in the 53rd, and completed his second career hat trick in the 70th with a piercing run and composed finish.

“It’s probably the best form I’ve had in a City shirt for a long time, consistently. Long may that continue,” Foden said. His goal tally improved to 14 in all competitions.

Foden has won it all with his boyhood club after coming through the academy but hasn’t always been a regular. He is now and is particularly enjoying playing in

a central attacking-midfield role where he is closer to the striker and more of a goal threat rather than out on the wing.

“It’d help if I played in one position and learnt that position every game,” Foden said of his preference for a central role.

“I’m a person that adapts and plays in a lot of positions when needed. I know in this Man City side I’m going to do that play in a lot of positions and I need to be ready.

“I’m just enjoying playing in the middle. That’s where I see myself playing my best football so hopefully I can keep getting more game time there.”

City is putting together a familiar winning streak in the second half of the season that’s five in a row in the league since Dec. 27 and nine straight in all competitions and

has all of its key players back healthy, with top scorer Haaland making his first start after a nearly two-month injury absence.