Eng’s ‘excessive drinking’ at Ashes

Melbourne: England managing director Rob Key has vowed to investigate reports alleging that players indulged in “excessive drinking” during their mid-Ashes break, describing such behaviour as “completely unacceptable”. With England trailing 0-2 in the series, the squad travelled to Noosa, a resort town in Queensland, for a four-night break following their eight-wicket defeat in the second Test at the Gabba.

“If there’s things where people are saying that our players went out and drank excessively then of course we’ll be looking into that,” Key said. “Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol for an international cricket team is not something that I’d expect to see at any stage

According to the BBC, some players allegedly spent six days drinking.