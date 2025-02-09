English women’s hockey team arrives in Odisha, to take on India on Feb 15

Bhubaneswar: English women’s hockey team arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday to participate in the India leg matches of FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25.

The world number seven team will face hosts India on February 15 and number one Netherlands on February 25 at Kalinga stadium here. The team members were given a rousing welcome by Odisha Sports Department and Hockey India upon their arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

Hockey India, on its official website, said that with one win and three losses so far, England has made a rocky start to their FIH Pro League campaign and will be hoping to turn things around despite facing challenging opponents.

“We are very excited to be in India especially after the Hero Hockey India League, expecting the atmosphere to be really big. This is my first time in India, but the buzz around hockey here is nothing like I have ever seen, so I am extremely excited,” England Forward Darcy Bourne was quoted as saying by Hockey India on its website.

Despite struggling at the World Cups recently, England is the current Commonwealth champions after the gold medal win in 2022. With big names in the squad this year, England is one of the teams to watch

out for, Hockey India said.

Head coach of the English team, David Ralph, said, “We are expecting the matches to be very challenging but we are excited. It is going to be wonderful for the girls to play in front of the Indian crowd. In hockey, this is one of the best things you could experience.”

Meanwhile, Hockey India has announced that all tickets for the men’s and women’s matches in Bhubaneswar, scheduled from February 15-25, will be free of cost for fans.

This gesture underscores Hockey India’s commitment to promoting the sport and creating an inclusive, fan-friendly environment, it said.