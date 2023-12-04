England Women’s A beat India by 2 wickets to take T20 series 2-1

Mumbai: All-round performance from Issy Wong played a decisive role as England Women’s A defeated India Women’s A by two wickets to clinch the three-match T20 series 2-1 here on Sunday.

In a low-scoring thriller, India Women’s A fought hard until the end but paid the price for poor batting, as they were shot out for 101 in 19.2 overs after electing to bat on a slow turner at the Wankhede Stadium.

In reply, England finished at 104/8 in 19.1 overs.

Minnu Mani’s side fought back hard but could not stop Issy (28 not out) from hitting the winning runs, having returned 2.2-0-18-2 earlier.

Issy had won England the second game single-handedly when she struck a 15-ball unbeaten 35 to help the visitors level the series after India had won the first game.

Grace Scrivens (10) was dropped at eight by Arushi Goel off Mani in the third over at mid-on but two balls later, a leading edge ended her stay with India getting their second breakthrough.

Mannat Kashyap then had Freya Kemp (0) caught at short third for India’s third success, with England slipping to 28/3 in four overs.

Mani (2/24) gave England another jolt when she cleaned up Mady Villiers (1) for the fourth wicket and soon after, Hollie Armitage survived a close leg-before appeal from Shreyanka Patil.

Armitage was run out with a brilliant direct hit from Mannat which ended her vigil for a 28-ball 27 (3x4s) and Anusha Bareddy had Seren Smale (18) caught behind to leave England reeling at 63/6.