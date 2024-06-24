England storm into semis with 10-wicket rout of USA

Bridgetown: Pacer Chris Jordan grabbed a sensational hat-trick in his birthplace before captain Jos Buttler’s blitzkrieg as England stormed into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup with a 10-wicket mauling of USA here on Sunday.

Making a comeback in place of Mark Wood, Jordan (4/10) mopped up the USA tail by claiming four wickets in five balls, including the hat-trick, in the 19th over as the Americans folded for 115 in 18.5 overs. Buttler then blazed away to a 38-ball 83 not out as England completed the chase in 9.4 overs to become the first team to make the semifinals of the showpiece.

During his scintillating knock, Buttler smashed seven sixes and six fours, including hitting five maximums in a Harmeet Singh over to leave the USA bowling bruised and battered.

Earlier, the 35-year-old Jordan, who was born and grew up in Christ Church, Barbados, began the penultimate over dismissing a well-set Corey Anderson for 29 with a low full toss.

After surviving the next ball, Ali Khan found his off stump knocked over before Jordan went on to dismiss Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar off successive deliveries to pick the first hat-trick for England in T20Is. Jordan also became only the second bowler in T20 World Cup history to pick four wickets in a single over. Curtis Campher of Ireland was the first to pick four wickets in a single over against the Netherlands during the 2021 edition in Abu Dhabi.

It was Sam Curran (2/13) who triggered the collapse by dismissing Harmeet Singh (21; 17b) in the final delivery of the previous over as USA suffered a stunning collapse, losing five wickets in six balls for no run. Earlier, Adil Rashid took a miserly 2/13 in four overs.

Andries Gous flicked Reece Topley towards fine leg for a six but two balls later, hit the ball straight to Phil Salt at deep square leg while attempting a similar shot.