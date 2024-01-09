England still comes first: Liam Livingstone

Cape Town: He is an acclaimed T20 freelancer but white ball commitments for England is still a priority for Liam Livingstone, one of the world’s most destructive batters in the shortest format.

Livingstone, who has played 25 ODIs and 38 T20Is for England, has already plied his trade in IPL (Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings), Birmingham Phonenix in The Hundred, Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League (BBL) of Australia and Peshawar Zalmi in PSL to name a few. In the second edition of SA20, Livingstone will play for MI Cape Town and he will be the guiding light for the franchise. How does he balance his calendar in terms of playing for franchise leagues and English white ball commitments? “Yeah, I think England comes first. We see our calendar at the start of the year and see where we have gaps. If we feel like it’s a good opportunity for us to go away and play franchise cricket, then we’ll do that,” Livingstone said.