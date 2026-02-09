England relieved, Nepal proud after T20 WC thriller

Mumbai: England’s Will Jacks said his team was both “relieved” and “happy” after beating a gutsy Nepal by a four runs in their T20 World Cup thriller, while the Himalayan nation’s Nandan Yadav expressed both “regret” and “pride” on his side’s heroics here on Sunday.

England, who scored 184 for 7 after batting first, may have thought they had the game in their bag but Nepal remained persistent throughout their chase to narrow it down to 10 runs off the final over.

Sam Curran executed his yorkers perfectly as Nepal tripped on the finish line, but it was a game in which England survived a massive scare before winning.

“Full credit to Nepal. They were outstanding in the field and their running between the wickets was excellent, they just kept coming, That’s World Cup cricket. We’ve seen it already in this tournament: almost every game is tight,” Jacks told reporters after the match.

Asked if England had a feeling of relief or accomplishment, Jacks said, “Relief and happiness. We came into this game to win, and we did. Job done. But also, it’s part of preparation for what’s to come because we know we’ll be in similar situations again.”

Jacks praised Curran for his accuracy in tense moments of a thrilling finish. “He’s very calm in pressure situations and thinks very clearly. He understands the game extremely well. He showed

that again today.”