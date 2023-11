England look to roar against Ashes rival Australia

Ahmedabad: Australia and England have endured widely contrasting fates in the World Cup with one firmly on course for the semifinal while the other barely surviving.

But on Saturday when the two Ashes rivals clash, a lot will be on the line for the adversaries who last faced off in a battle for the ‘Urn’ in July this year.

In the last four matches, five-time champions Australia have shown their batting might to turn around a floundering campaign with four successive wins and are now placed at the third spot with eight points.

Defending champions England, on the other hand, have faced the ignominy of four defeats, primarily due to their inexplicable batting failure, having being bowled out for 170 or less in each of their last three games.

Ahead of the marquee clash, both the teams are battling different sets of problems.

Australia will be forced to make replacements following the unavailability of two of their key players — Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell. While Marsh had to fly back home due to personal reasons, Maxwell suffered concussion after falling down from the back of a golf cart in a freak incident.

Marsh had looked in blistering form at the top, while Maxwell had provided the late surge, having blasted the fastest ton in the World Cup the other day. In their absence, Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis are likely to be back in the squad for Saturday.

England, meanwhile, have tried all permutations and combinations in pursuit of that elusive win and yet another change in the XI is expected when they return to the venue where their campaign started on a poor note, having lost to New Zealand in the opener.

Harry Brook, who was left out for the last two games, is expected to return, while 28-year-old quick Brydon Carse, who replaced an injured Reece Topley, might also get a game.

While their fate is hanging by a mathematical calculation, last-placed England will have to play out of their skin against Australia to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Only the top seven placed teams in the World Cup will qualify for the 50-over tournament in Pakistan, and England will hope to find their bearings when they face old foes Australia next. History is stacked against them as England have lost 87 times in their 155 meetings with Australia in ODIs, while being 3-6 behind in World Cups.

However, the English team has often managed to find its best against the Aussies. A case in point being the fiercely-contested Ashes this year which ended 2-2. As far as match-ups go, England are currently cutting a sorry figure while Australia are on a record-breaking spree, having scored three successive totals of 350 or more.

En route to 413 runs, David Warner has slammed two centuries out of the five that Australia have scored so far in the competition. In comparison, England managed just one.

The Aussies have slammed 61 sixes to England’s 27. The title holders also lack when it comes to bowling, with just 36 to show against 47 wickets taken by their rivals.

Match starts at 2 pm