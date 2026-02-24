England in ‘good place’ ahead of Pakistan game

Pallekele: England all-rounder Liam Dawson on Monday said the team is “in a very good place” despite a mixed group-stage campaign in the T20 World Cup and expressed his delight at having a potent spin attack at their disposal.

England made the Super 8s after a tense couple of weeks that saw a 30-run loss to the West Indies and narrow wins over Nepal and Scotland.

However, they humbled tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka in their first Super 8s fixture and will face Pakistan here on Tuesday. “The fight we’ve shown with the ball (against Sri Lanka) shows that this team is in a very good place,” Dawson told reporters ahead of the Pakistan game.

After being restricted to 146/9, England bowled out Sri Lanka for 95 to emerge winners by 51 runs, with their spinners accounting for seven of the 10 wickets. Will Jacks, with his off-breaks, picked up 3/22 in four overs, while there were two wickets apiece for Adil Rashid and Dawson.

“We’re all very different types of spinners. Jacksy gets a lot of overspin and a lot of bounce. Dilly (Rashid) has all his variations. Me - I sort of don’t get the bounce that the other two get. It will be a different challenge on Tuesday night (against Pakistan). We might get a better batting wicket. We’ll have to

see,” Dawson said.