England in Gill zone

Nagpur: Vice-captain Shubman Gill orchestrated India’s chase with grace, while debutant Harshit Rana dazzled with the ball as the hosts registered a four-wicket win against England in the series opener here on Thursday.

Gill (87), Shreyas Iyer (59), and Axar Patel (52) rose to the occasion after Rana (3/53) and the seasoned left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared six wickets between them, dismantling England for a below-par 248.

Rana’s fourth over, which claimed the twin wickets of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook, decisively stifled the England innings, putting India firmly in control as the visitors never managed to rebuild despite fifties by skipper Jos Buttler (52) and Jack Bethell (51).

Chasing a below 250 score, Gill anchored the innings, forging key partnerships with Iyer and Axar that became the backbone of India’s chase.

He adapted perfectly to the match situation, playing the perfect foil to Iyer when the Mumbai batter was in full flow, then stepping up as the mainstay, steering India towards victory.

Iyer, walking in at 19/2, unleashed a counter-attacking knock, filled with sizzling shots, including back-to-back sixes - one a pull shot over deep mid-wicket off Jofra Archer and the other a reverse switch-hit four off Adil Rashid.

On the back of a stellar domestic season, Iyer played with confidence, finding gaps effortlessly and taking on the aggressor’s role, with Gill remaining steady at the other end. But once Iyer, trapped LBW by Bethell after being struck flush on the front pad, was dismissed, Gill seamlessly took charge, with an able ally in Axar, who was promoted up the order.

Gill continued to exude confidence, as he smashed 14 fours, while Axar too brought up a memorable fifty.

England took a flurry of wickets, causing some nervous moments for the hosts but India managed the win with 68 balls remaining.

Earlier, England blazed out of the blocks with electrifying intent after opting to bat, but India’s disciplined bowling and razor-sharp fielding orchestrated a remarkable fightback.

Making his ODI debut, Rana endured a baptism by fire. His first over proved costly, as the explosive Phil Salt (43) feasted on his deliveries, plundering 26 runs in a ruthless display of power-hitting.

Three sixes and two fours rained down upon the young pacer, prompting Rohit Sharma to swiftly turn to spin, summoning Axar Patel (1/38) in an attempt to stem the flow of runs.

However, England’s charge remained relentless, with Ben Duckett (32) unfurling an array of strokes, including a beautifully executed reverse sweep, to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Just when the visitors seemed poised for an onslaught, India struck back in sensational fashion.

Brief scores: England: 248 in 47.4 overs (Buttler 52, Bethell 51; Rana 3/53, Jadeja 3/26); India: 251/6 in 38.4 overs (Gill 87, Iyer 59, Axar 52; Rashid 2/46).