England fare well

Visakhapatnam: England rode on their spinners’ fine effort to register a dominating eight-wicket win over New Zealand in their final group match of the Women’s World Cup here on Sunday.

It was the final ODI appearance of New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, and there was no fairytale ending as her side could only last 38.2 overs, getting bundled out for a tournament-lowest 168.

The White Ferns were already eliminated from the ICC showpiece, but the win helped England to leap to No. 2 on the table with 11 points behind leaders Australia (13).

England’s march was facilitated by their spinners, who dominated the middle overs even without their talisman Sophie Ecclestone, who injured her shoulder while fielding.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 30 from 9.2 overs, while off-spinner Alice Capsey (2/34) gave her fine support.

Charlie Dean and Ecclestone, who bowled just four balls before getting injured, chipped in with one wicket each, while seamer Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/31) also bagged two wickets as New Zealand collapsed after opting to bat.

England’s comprehensive chase -- completed in 29.2 overs — would have boosted their confidence ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal against South Africa as a higher finish could prove decisive in the event of a washout in Guwahati.

Teams with more wins progress to the next round in case of an abandonment due to rain as per the tournament playing conditions.

England’s response to the small chase was never in trouble, especially after a 75-run opening stand by Beaumont and Jones.

They looked in total command from the outset, racing to 75 for no loss inside 15 overs to lay a solid foundation.

The stand between Beaumont and Jones was their fourth 50-run opening partnership in this World Cup and also England’s highest first-wicket stand of the tournament.

Beaumont, mixing her elegant drives with deft placements, made 40 off 38 balls with seven fours before falling leg before to Lea Tahuhu.