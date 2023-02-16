England dominate opening day of Test series in NZ

Mount Maunganui: Dramatic lightning flashes around Bay Oval echoed lightning innings by Ben Duckett and Harry Brook which allowed England to declare at 325-9 with time to spare Thursday on the first day of the first, day-night cricket test against New Zealand.

While thick black thunderclouds sometimes glowered over the ground, no rain fell England while was driven along at more than 5.5 runs per over by the propulsive innings of Duckett, who made 84 from 68 balls in the first session, and Brook, who posted 89 from 80 balls. The declaration after only 58.2 overs and with 85 minutes left in the day gave the bowlers time to fortify England’s position and they did so with the wickets of Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (6) and Henry Nicholls (4). Devon Conway (19) held on to stumps when New Zealand was 37-3.

James Anderson took 2-10 from seven overs in an outstanding spell in the late evening which drove home England’s advantage.

If England’s new approach under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum still needed validation after nine wins in their last 10 tests it received it in the manner England approached the first day after losing the toss and being sent in.

Far from being daunted on a pitch which showed signs of green and against a pink ball which swung at first, Duckett and England went on the offensive and New Zealand, after a fleeting early success, had to battle to stay in the match.

Duckett had his fifth half century in eight tests from 36 balls and before the first hour was up.

He put on 99 runs for England’s second wicket in only 90 minutes with Ollie Pope and was out 15 minutes before the first break at which England already was 134-2.

“Personally I pride myself on hundreds,” Duckett said.

“I was very disappointed when I got out, I had a chance to get a big score but I would have taken 80 at the start of the day.

“I didn’t go out there with any intention to score quickly and it just happened.”