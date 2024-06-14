England beat Oman by 8 wickets to boost chances at T20 WC

North Sound: Adil Rashid took 4-11 and England boosted its chances of reaching the Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 World Cup by bowling out Oman for 47 on Thursday en route to an eight-wicket win in a pivotal match for the defending champions.

Phil Salt launched the first two balls of the England innings for sixes before being bowled third ball in a dramatic start as his team chased the fastest-possible win.

It reached 50-2 from a record 3.1 overs — 20 deliveries, including a no-ball — led by captain Jos Buttler’s 24 from eight balls.

It was not only the magnitude of the win but the speed with which it was achieved that helped improve England’s outlook at the tournament. It moved up to third place in Group B with three points, behind already qualified Australia (six points), and Scotland (five points).

Most importantly, England’s net run-rate that was minus 1.800 before the match is now plus 3.08, ahead of Scotland’s plus 2.164. Scotland next faces 2021 champions Australia.

England took a point from its first match against Scotland, a washout, and then lost to Australia by 36 runs. That made it imperative that it not only won Thursday’s match but won it emphatically to improve its run-rate and prospects.

Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against Oman, theorizing that England would be in a better position to manage the run-rate equation if it was chasing.

The plan worked when England bowled out Oman in 13.2 overs on a glassy surface at the Sir Vivian

Richards Stadium which supported both Rashid’s leg spinners and the England fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

“We had a point to prove after the last couple of games,” said Wood, who returned 3-12.

England needed quick wickets and Archer delivered, capturing his first wicket on the eighth ball of the match. He had Pratik Athavale caught at cover by Salt from a full, fast delivery.