England beat New Zealand by 323 runs in second Test

Wellington: England conquered the Wellington gale Sunday to seal a 323 run win over New Zealand on the third day of the second test and to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Joe Root completed his 36th century as England batted for less than 30 minutes in the

morning before declaring with a lead of 582 runs and New Zealand crumbled under the weight of the deficit and was all out for 259 in its second innings

England’s win followed its comprehensive eight wicket win in

the first test at Christchurch, capping its first series victory in New Zealand since 2008 ahead of the final test in Hamilton which begins on Saturday.

The third day differed from the first two in Wellington which were warm and sunny.

It was cool, gloomy and windy but otherwise England’s thorough command of the series continued.

Root resumed on 73 with England already 533 ahead.