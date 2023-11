England secured only their second win of the World Cup, beating the Netherlands by 160 runs here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, England posted 339 for 9 and then returned to bowl out the Dutch for 179 runs in 37.2 overs to keep their Championships Trophy qualification hopes alive.

England batting finally fired as Ben Stokes slammed a 84-ball 108 and Dawid Malan (87) and Chris Woakes (51) made

fifties.