England and France win again in Euro qualifiers, Swiss draw despite leading 2-0

Paris: Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe carried on scoring as England and France made it four straight wins in European Championship qualifying while Switzerland dropped its first points.

Kane netted twice in England’s 7-0 home rout of North Macedonia while Mbappe slotted in a penalty at the second attempt as Les Bleus edged visiting Greece 1-0.

The Swiss were coasting and then conceded two late goals against Romania in a 2-2 home draw.

Mbappe’s twice-taken penalty in the second half moved him onto 40 goals for Les Bleus and only one behind fellow great Michel Platini at the age of 24 while Kane opened and closed the scoring with his record-extending 57th and 58th goals for England.

England’s forward line of Kane, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford all scored at Old Trafford, where Rashford plays for Manchester United.

Saka, who plays for Premier League runner-up Arsenal, grabbed a hat trick.

Substitute Valentin Mihaila pounced in the 89th and in stoppage time for second-placed Romania in Lucerne.

Mbappe’s 54th goal overall for France and Paris Saint-Germain this season beat the

national record for club and country set by the

late Just Fontaine in the 1957-58 season the year

Fontaine also set an individual scoring record with 13 at the ‘58 World

Cup.