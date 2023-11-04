England all-rounder Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery after WC

Ahmedabad: Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to undergo a knee surgery after the ongoing World Cup in his bid to regain full fitness ahead of next year’s five-Test series in India.

The 32-year-old, who has been struggling with his knee for at least 18 months, initially planned to go for the procedure after the Ashes series in July but later decided to come out of retirement to play in the ODI World Cup.

Stokes, the Test captain, has been playing as a specialist batter in the showpiece.

“I am having surgery after the World Cup. Hopefully, I’ll be fine for the Test series in India,” Stokes told reporters on the eve of their World Cup clash against old foes Australia.

“When we go to those meetings we generally take a physio and doctor and they start talking. I just turn up, go to sleep, wake up and hope it is better.”

England are set to play five Tests in India starting with the opening match from January 25. Stokes’ presence didn’t help much as England’s title defence lay in tatters after losing five of their six games.

“I think the problem is that we’ve been crap. To be honest with you, we’ve been crap,” Stokes said.

“Everything we’ve tried throughout this World Cup, through trying to put pressure back onto the opposition in a way in which we know, or trying to soak up the pressure in a different way, which we know we’ve done before and been successful with, it’s just not worked.

“Every opportunity that we’ve had in front of us where we feel like we can take control of the game, the opposition’s managed to get it back towards them. And we’ve just not been able to even got close to putting a full game together except against Bangladesh.”