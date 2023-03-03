Eng win ODI series with 132-run victory vs B’desh

Mirpur: Opener Jason Roy smashed his 12th ODI century on Friday as England won its three-match series against Bangladesh with a 132-run victory in the second one-day cricket international.

Roy’s 132 off 124 balls, with 18 fours and one six, guided England to a hefty 326-7 before its disciplined bowlers dismissed Bangladesh for 194 in 44.4 overs.

Skipper Jos Buttler played his part well with 76 off 64.

Bangladesh hadn’t lost a bilateral ODI series at home since its 2-1 defeat to England in 2016, winning

seven straight series inbetween. Buttler, who led the victory in 2016 as a stand-in captain, won his first ODI series since taking permanent charge last year as England took an insurmountable 2-0 lead.