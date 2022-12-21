Eng completes 3-0 series sweep in Pak

Karachi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam was left to rue injuries to his key fast bowlers after England completed a sweep of their test series on Tuesday.

"We were unfortunate that our main fast bowlers were not fit," Babar said after England recorded an emphatic eight-wicket win in the third and final test and handed Pakistan its first 3-0 whitewash in a home test series.

"The new players did perform but couldn't execute the way we wanted.

When things were in our hands we had soft dismissals in those times and due to that we couldn't win matches which we should have won."

Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was ruled out for the series because of knee injury while

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah also sustained injuries during the first test which ruled them out for the last two matches.

"Fitness has the main role because if you are not extra fit you cannot compete in all the three formats," Babar said.

"You get two to three days to switch from one format to the other and you have to be mentally ready as

well."